'Live with Kelly and Ryan' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder

There was a big surprise and a special honor Friday for the executive producer of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

NEW YORK --
Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest shocked Michael Gelman by calling him in front of the cameras during the show.

Officials from Guinness World Records were then called out to honor Gelman with an award.

With 7,534, Gelman is now the world record holder for most morning show episodes produced by an individual.

And here's a bit of trivia -- in 1988, Gelman became the youngest executive producer of a syndicated talk show.
