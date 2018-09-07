ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age of 26, family confirms

A death investigation is underway at rapper Mac Miller's Studio City home, authorities said on Friday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Mac Miller, the popular rapper who often talked about depression and drug use in his lyrics, died Friday at the age of 26.

MORE: Rapper Mac Miller arrested on suspicion of DUI after Studio City hit-and-run

Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick. The coroner's van arrived on scene shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Sometime around 4 p.m., Miller's body was placed into the van.

His family released a statement regarding Miller's death, but did not release details on how he died.

Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.

McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."


McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.


Chicago native Chance the Rapper tweeted about Miller's passing.

