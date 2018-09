pls take care of yourself — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 17, 2018

Go get tickets for tour.



Thundercat

J.I.D.



I’m bringing a band.



The show is going to be special every night.



I wish it started tomorrow.



It starts October 27th.https://t.co/RGYZC5DTza — Mac (@MacMiller) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Mac Miller, the popular rapper who often talked about depression and drug use in his lyrics, died Friday at the age of 26.Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick. The coroner's van arrived on scene shortly before 2:30 p.m.Sometime around 4 p.m., Miller's body was placed into the van.His family released a statement regarding Miller's death, but did not release details on how he died.Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.Chicago native Chance the Rapper tweeted about Miller's passing.