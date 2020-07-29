Arts & Entertainment

The Roots founding member, Malik B., dead at 47

This undated image provided by @mpozitolbertphotography shows Malik B performing. The rapper and founding member of The Roots has died. (@mpozitolbertphotography via AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.

The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-born emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death was not released.



Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to the group, which includes Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter. He appeared on four albums before departing the group in 1999. The group won its first Grammy the following year.



The Roots paid homage to Malik B for his rap talents and faith.

"We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit," the group said on Twitter. "May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning."

Malik B returned as a featured guest on the group's 2006 album "Game Theory" and "Rising Down" in 2008. As a solo artist, he released two studio albums named "Street Assault" and "Unpredictable."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldthe roots
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago gang leader among 23 charged in federal investigation, officials say
Gov. Pritzker announces youth sports guidelines, IHSA delays some seasons
Officials warn rising COVID-19 positivity rates could trigger reopening rollbacks
Chicago-area parents turn to unique schooling options amid COVID-19
Lolla 2020 releases full lineup for free 4-night virtual event
Uptown carjacking ends in Buena Park crash: CPD
Mercy Hospital closing next year
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, stray showers
Social Security investigation calls a scam, FBI says
'Operation Legend' expands to 3 more cities to fight violent crimes
Suspected serial killer charged with 1997 Lake County murder
Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games
More TOP STORIES News