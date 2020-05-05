Coronavirus Illinois: McHenry Outdoor Theater to reopen Friday with social distancing measures amid virus pandemic

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- The McHenry Outdoor Theater plans to reopen Friday night, with some social distancing measures in place.
The theater will allow only 350 vehicles as opposed to the regular 750 vehicles and there will be no outside seating.
The theater will only be open Friday & Saturday from the opening weekend of May 8 and 9 through Thursday, May 22. The theater will begin operating seven days a week beginning Friday, May 23.
The box office will open around 6:30 p.m. during business days.
Theater officials said bathrooms will be open but people will be required to wear a face mask when leaving their cars.
The concession stand will be closed.
For more information on McHenry Outdoor Theater's reopening policies visit: goldenagecinemas.com.
