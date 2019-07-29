royal family

Meghan Markle guest edits U.K. Vogue, focuses on trailblazing women

LONDON -- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue with the theme "Forces for Change."

Royal officials say the issue coming out Aug. 2 features "change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers" and includes a conversation between Meghan and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama.

The magazine cover features 15 women including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actresses Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil and Gemma Chan, model Adwoa Aboah and teenage climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The duchess herself doesn't appear on the cover. Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said they discussed whether Meghan should be on the front cover from the beginning, but said in the end she "felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project".

"She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires," he said.

Meghan, who is on maternity leave from her royal duties after the birth of her son Archie, had worked on the project for seven months.

She said she hopes readers will be inspired by the magazine's focus on the "values, causes, and people making impact in the world today."

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was featured on the magazine's cover in 2016 for its centenary edition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentroyal familyfashionarts & culturemeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Family shares birthday portrait of Prince George
Kate, Meghan shine at Wimbledon women's finals
PHOTOS: Royal cousins spotted out together
Royal baby Archie christened at private Windsor ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Man dies on inbound flight to O'Hare
Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report
Boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side ID'd
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Show More
29 cats mauled by pit bulls at Ala. animal shelter
Gov. Pritzker signs high interest consumer debt relief bill
Mayor Lightfoot, city officials mark anniversary of 1919 Chicago Race Riots
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Spring Grove man run over by pickup truck after argument over lawn mower
More TOP STORIES News