michelle obama

Chicago native, former first lady Michelle Obama nominated for Grammy Award

Michelle Obama could soon add another award to her mantel: a Grammy.

The former first lady on Wednesday was nominated for the best spoken word album award for her work on the audiobook of her memoir "Becoming."

She will compete against John Waters ("Mr. Know-It-All"), Eric Alexandrakis ("I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor"), Sekou Andrews + The String Theory, and Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys ('Beastie Boys Book") for the award.

RELATED: Grammy nominations: See the list of nominees in key categories

If she won, this would be Obama's first Grammy but her household's third.

Former President Barack Obama has two Grammys in the same category. He won in 2006 and 2008 for the audiobook recordings of his books "Dreams of My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope."

"Becoming" was released in November 2018 and, as of March, sold more than 11 and a half million copies.The book tells the story of Michelle's upbringing in Chicago.

RELATED: Obama in Chicago: Barack, Michelle attend 3rd annual Obama Foundation Summit

Obama celebrated the anniversary of "Becoming" with a book signing in Washington D.C. earlier this week.

WLS contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbooksmichelle obamau.s. & worldgrammy awardobama family
MICHELLE OBAMA
Val speaks with Billy Porter, Lulu Wang at Obama Summit
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama kick off annual foundation summit in Chicago
Obama Foundation Summit: Barack, Michelle in Chicago to reveal plans for Presidential Center
Former president, first lady in Chicago for 3rd 'Obama Foundation Summit'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer but rainy and windy Thursday
Hepatitis A cases traced to blackberries sold at Ill. Fresh Thyme stores
Show More
Video captures frightening attack on man in Philadelphia
Cannabis Facts Chicago: Mayor, city launch recreational weed awareness campaign
Girl, 14, missing from Lawndale is at 'high risk:' police
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
UChicago Medical Center trauma programs again close as strike looms
More TOP STORIES News