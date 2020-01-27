grammy award

Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album' for memoir 'Becoming'

LOS ANGELES -- Congratulations are in order for Michelle Obama: she's now a Grammy winner.

The former first lady won her first Grammy Sunday night for Best Spoken Word Album for the audio book of her 2019 memoir "Becoming."

RELATED: Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys

Mrs. Obama was not on hand to accept the award.

RELATED: Grammys red carpet 2020: See what the stars are wearing on music's biggest night



Other nominees for Best Spoken Word included Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zit for the "Beastie Boys Book;" Eric Alexandrakis for "I.V. Catatonia: 20-years as a Tw-Time Cancer Survivor;" John Waters for "Mr. Know-It-All;" and Sekou Andrews for "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmichelle obamau.s. & worldgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
Family affair: Billie Eilish, Finneas win big at Grammys
Demi Lovato makes emotional return to Grammys stage
Tyler, the Creator brings mom onstage in sweet Grammys moment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois previously owned helicopter involved in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
ATM stolen from Near West Side business
16 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
School coaches, family members among victims in chopper crash with Bryant
Show More
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Kennedy Expressway
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
More TOP STORIES News