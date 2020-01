'MJ the Musical' holding open casting call for 'Michaels' of all ages

A Broadway musical has launched a multi-city search for actors of all ages, including young performers to play Michael Jackson at age 10.The producers of "MJ the Musical" are holding open auditions across the country over the next few weeks. They're looking for actors for stage roles as well as to understudy, and must possess the singing and dancing chops to play Michael Jackson at various stages of his life.Tony Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes has been cast in the main role as Jackson. The show is expected to open next summer at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York.Auditions will take place across the country throughout January in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles. Video submissions will also be accepted.Those interested in auditioning can find more information at www.mjthemusical.com Saturday, January 11th, 2020Open Call from 12-3pmHyatt Place Washington DC1522 K Street NWWashington, D.C 20005Saturday, January 11th, 2020Open Call from 1 - 3:30 pmGus Giordano Dance School5230 N Clark StreetChicago, IL 60640Sunday, January 12th, 2020Open Call from 10am - 12:30pmDoubleTree Suites by Hilton Detroit Downtown - Fort Shelby525 W Lafayette BoulevardDetroit, MI USA 48226Sunday, January 12th, 2020Open Call from 12pm - 3pmWalnut Street Theatre825 Walnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107Saturday, January 25th, 2020Open Call from 12-3pmSheraton Atlanta Hotel165 Courtland Street NEAtlanta, GA 30303Saturday, January 25th, 2020Open Call from 10am - 1pmTelsey + Company1501 Broadway, Suite #510NYC, NY 10036*Must bring ID to enter the buildingSaturday, February 1st, 2020Open Call from 9am - 1pmScreenland Studios10501 Burbank BoulevardNorth Hollywood, CA 91601