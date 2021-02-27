Morton Salt building approved to become riverfront music venue, Chicago City Council says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=450334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A partial wall collapse at the Morton Salt factory dumped tons of salt on cars parked at the Acura dealership next door.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved plans to allow the old Morton Salt Factory on Goose Island to become a riverfront music venue.The $30 million project would create about 50 permanent jobs and is expected to generate $4.5 million in tax revenue annually.Morton Salt planned to cease its packaging and warehousing operations at the Elston Avenue plant in October 2015, theSince then, the iconic sign has remained visible from the Kennedy Expressway.The facility was in operation since the 1920s.In December 2014,when a wall partially collapsed. No one was injured, but 11 cars were damaged at a neighboring Acura dealership.