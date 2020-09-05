Arts & Entertainment

'Mulan' star, director talk about the Disney Plus' latest live-action movie streaming now

By
Disney's "Mulan" started streaming Friday and the daring extravaganza is getting rave reviews.

The star who plays the fearless heroine and her director spoke with ABC7 Chicago about the dazzling saga.

"It was surprisingly easy [to cast]. I think that's testament to the legend itself and to the studio and the vision that these extraordinary actors wanted to come play with us," said Director Niki Caro.

"To me, this is a brand new experience," said Yifei Liu, who plays Mulan. "To see the way they work, it's already a blessing. They were super professional and super careful, and just so great."

While the action scenes seem effortless, there was a lot of training that went into preparing for the role.

"Seven and a half hours a day for three and a half months," Caro said. "Physical training in the gym, martial arts training, everything, we kept her very, very busy!"

"I'm so grateful because normally I don't get time prepare, so I'm absorbing different kinds of stuff, building up," Liu said.

Caro says the scenery featured in this live-action movie is also worth taking note of.

"We've managed to bring some of the most iconic landscapes in China to this movie, and I think audiences will see things - they've never seen before in western movie-making, so beautiful," she said.

The cast and crew said they were committed to honoring the original while enhancing the glorious legend of Mulan.

"It's two different kinds of the best way of telling the story, the essence somehow inside, they share this love and this energy," Liu said.

"Mulan" is now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.

Disney is the parent company of ABC 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisneymovie premieredisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Confrontations with customers over face mask policy prompt Park Ridge business to take day off
Illinois COVID-19: 5,368 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
Thief steals school supplies ahead of Englewood giveaway for kids in need
Labor Day weekend final time to visit Navy Pier ahead of temporary closure
Labor Day mural honors Chicago's essential workers
CPS returns to virtual learning Tuesday
Show More
Officials stress COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of Labor Day Weekend
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
Chicago restaurant owners want city to raise indoor dining capacity
R. Kelly's lawyers seek to question gang member in cell attack
Chicago police eliminate days off ahead of Labor Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News