Navy Pier planning to fully reopen by Memorial Day Weekend

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier is moving forward with reopening plans as Chicago eases COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting this Thursday, the indoor spaces and more businesses are scheduled to reopen.

The spaces that will be open are: Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, Polk Bros Park, North and South Docks, Pier Park (including all rides and attractions), East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel, some retail shops and select restaurants and parking garages.

There are plans to have the pier fully reopened by Memorial Day Weekend.

Navy Pier is also expanding the hours of operation and changing the parking fees.

The new hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday through Labor Day. Parking fees will be going from a $29 flat rate to a tiered hourly rates.
