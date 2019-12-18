Arts & Entertainment

Navy Pier wants you dreaming of a 'blues Christmas'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier's "A Blues Christmas" takes place this Friday, with Matthew Skoller as a headliner.

Chicago native Skoller and Navy Pier spokesman Dylan Hankey talked to ABC7 on Wednesday about the event. Skoller called the city a "blues mecca."

The doors of Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom will open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public, as part of the Sequence Ch!cago program. The Paul M. Angell Family Foundation supports the program.
