Nelly to headline Ribfest 2020 in Romeoville

ROMEVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Time to brush up on you "Country Grammar" as Nelly is headlining this summer's Ribfest in Romeoville.

Nelly is coming to the big barbecue and music extravaganza on July 4

After 33 years in Naperville, this year's Ribfest is moving to Romeoville. Tickets for the concert go on sale next Monday, January 27.

"We can't wait to host Nelly," says Mary Howenstine, director of marketing for Ribfest. "He's tremendously talented artist and philanthropist. He's top notch."

ABC 7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.
