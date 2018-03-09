ABC PREMIERES

New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime

EMBED </>More Videos

Stars Jack Cutmore-Scott and Ilfenesh Hadera speak to Jennifer Matarese about the new series and how they trained for their roles.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The premiere of "Deception" on ABC seems to have something for everyone. It has magic, crime fighting, and huge pyrotechnic explosions. It's like watching a blockbuster movie!

"Cameron Black" is a superstar magician whose career is suddenly rocked by a scandal.

His search for justice collides with the FBI which discovers there may be more to some of the cases they are investigating than they first thought.

Two of the stars of the new series Jack Cutmore-Scott "Cameron Black" and Ilfenesh Hadera "Kay Daniels" spoke about some of the training they had to do to prepare for their roles.

For Cutmore-Scott, taking on the role of "Cameron Black" involves learning real magic tricks from trained magicians.

"They really guided me through it, explained the basics, explained the concepts, and then we focused on those tricks," Cutmore-Scott said.

He practices the tricks frequently for his friends and family and posts his progress on social media.


Meantime for Hadera, "Kay Daniels" is an FBI agent and she had to be trained in how to fight and use a firearm.

"The physicality of it, that was all the first time for me, so all of the effects and without ruining too much for the audience, the wind machines that go behind it, and the stunt doubles who are being pulled by their harnesses you know 20 feet through the air, you just get up and you have to rock it," Hadera said.



"Deception" premieres this Sunday, March 11th at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresABCmagic
ABC PREMIERES
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News