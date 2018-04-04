New ABC7 antenna on Willis Tower

If ABC7 looks a little better on your TV today -- it's not your imagination. Overnight, we turned on a brand new antenna high atop the Willis Tower.It took a year-and-a-half of careful planning and a very heavy lift to get the job done. Back on March 18, 2018, a bigger - better main antenna was hoisted to the top of the Willis Tower by a helicopter.The operation took over two hours. The result? A crisper, clearer signal for our viewers who receive us over the air.A big thanks to everyone who worked to make this project a success...and we hope all the viewers at home enjoy the results.