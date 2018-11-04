ARIANA GRANDE

New Ariana Grande song 'Thank U, Next' references exes Pete Davidson, Mac Miller

EMBED </>More Videos

In "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande sings about her new love - "Ari" - and says "She taught me love, she taught me patience." (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ariana Grande has released a song referencing her exes - including former fiance and "SNL" star Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.

The midtempo song "Thank U, Next" references past splits and expresses gratitude for what she has learned from the relationships. She talks about a Sean - she dated rapper Big Sean - and a Pete and Malcolm, which is the real first name of Miller. She says she wishes she could thank Malcolm and calls him an angel. The rapper died of a drug overdose in September.

In the song, she sings about her new love - "Ari" - and says "She taught me love, she taught me patience."

Grande dropped the song just minutes before Davidson hit the stage for an episode of "SNL" on Saturday evening. An emotional Davidson referenced the split on the show, calling her a "wonderful, strong person."

"The truth is, it's nobody's business. Sometimes things just don't work out," Davidson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentariana grandemusic newsmusiccelebrity breakupcelebrity
ARIANA GRANDE
Ariana Grande thanks exes in new song
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande engaged after just weeks, reports say
More ariana grande
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
Travel watch: Chicago to Mexico City, and back again
Beyond happy hour: The best food and drink events in Chicago this week
Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Chicago this week
The 4 best live music events in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Show More
Community meeting aims to address Hyde Park Halloween vandalism
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
4 injured in Buffalo Grove crash
Woman records mouse inside AMC theater
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More News