New 'Jeopardy!' champ Jason Zuffranieri could be the next James Holzhauer

Watch out 'Jeopardy James,' there's a new champ skyrocketing to huge success and he's currently on an impressive winning streak.Jason Zuffranieri is now in third place on the all-time money list.The 42-year-old math teacher from Albuquerque locked in his 18th straight victory Tuesday night bringing his winnings to more than half a million dollars.But when he thinks about the notoriety that comes with the title of champion, 'Jeopardy Jason' is staying humble."I'm not in the class of those guys at all or any of the big names that are in there," said Zuffranieri. "I think when things are all over, I'll just kind of sit back and it'll kind of sink in."Jason also shared a little secret to his success: a toilet paper roll.He says it has the same look and feel of an actual Jeopardy buzzer, so it helped him with practicing for the show.