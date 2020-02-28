movie news

New 'Simpsons' short 'Playdate with Destiny' to run before Pixar's 'Onward' in theaters

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Moviegoers will see a familiar face when they head to the theater to see Pixar's "Onward" next week: Maggie Simpson.

She will appear in "Playdate with Destiny," a new "The Simpsons" short that will play before "Onward" in theaters. A post on the main "Simpsons" account Friday shows Maggie Simpson sitting on a balcony with another character looking off as the sun sets over the water.



"Maggie Simpson is speechless," the post teases.

Pixar is known for running short films before nearly all of its feature-length films during their theatrical run. Several of those films ended up winning the Oscar for best animated short film, most recently 2018's "Bao," which preceded "Incredibles 2." ("Simpsons" is produced by 20th Television, which is also owned by Pixar parent company Disney.)

"Onward" follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there" when given the opportunity to spend a day with their father, who died years ago. The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

"Onward" hits theaters in the United States on Friday, March 6, with advance screenings on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at "Black Widow," "Mulan," "Onward" and other Disney, Pixar and Marvel films coming to the big screen in 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisney
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pixar's 'Onward' debuts first teaser trailer
Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Onward'
These are the Disney movies hitting theaters in 2020
MOVIE NEWS
Iliza Shlesinger landed role in Wahlberg film by ignoring audition advice
Jim Carrey revels in playing villain of 'Sonic the Hedgehog'
Visual effects artists call 'Cats' joke at Oscars 'disappointing'
Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Amtrak officer who fatally shot man in Chicago acquitted, judge rules
Man arrested after 'randomly' punching women in the Loop: CPD
What is the zipper merge?
These Hoffman Estates restaurants take Asian-style noodles seriously
'That's what I feel like when you cheat on me': Woman accused of leaving boyfriend in suitcase to die
Court temporarily halts Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Show More
1 killed in I-57 crash after car goes off roadway near Riverdale
Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
Milwaukee Molson Coors mass shooting victims, suspected gunman ID'd
CTA crime: Chicago police add 50 officers focusing on trends in new safety plan
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News