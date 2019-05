EMBED >More News Videos In their podcast, 'Thank you For Your Service', two University of Chicago graduate students take a look at civilian-military affairs with some high profile guests.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In their podcast, 'Thank you For Your Service', two University of Chicago graduate students take a look at civilian-military affairs with some high profile guests.Among them is Retired General Stanley McChrystal, former Senator Claire McCaskell and Admiral Mike Mullen.The hosts say Americans are invested in institutions such as our police departments, courts and Congress, but citizens should also be more invested in our military.Podcast hosts and Naval Academy graduates Thomas Krasnican and Nick Paraiso joined ABC 7 Chicago in the studio to talk about this issue.Watch the second part of Krasnican and Paraiso interview below.