Arts & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra throws Nick Jonas birthday party in Chicago at Soldier Field

Nick Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers, performs on stage on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nick Jonas celebrated his 27th birthday here in Chicago.

The boy band star and his friends took over Soldier Field for the party!

Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra arranged it, getting 20 of his friends and relatives together.



Nick tweeted, "My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago."

The party then moved on to Topgolf.

The Jonas Brothers perform Thursday and Friday at the United Center.
