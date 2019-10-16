Night of 1,000 Jack-o-Lanterns display opens at Chicago Botanic Garden

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's that time of year again! You can experience a night of 1,000 Jack-o-Lanterns at the Chicago Botanic Garden.
The elaborate display of festive pumpkins opens Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Officials said the display was so popular that it's been extended to 10 days this year.
The Chicago Botanic Garden is located in Glencoe, Ill. You can find event details below.
Event: Night of 1,000 Jack-o-Lanterns
Dates: October 16-20 and October 23-27
Time: 6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Where: Chicago Botanic Garden 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Ill. 60022
For more information visit the Chicago Botanic Garden website.
