ABC PRIMETIME

Carter Oosterhouse talks 'Heavyweights' episode of 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Carter Oosterhouse about 'The Great Christmas Light Fight."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Get ready to marvel at lights galore tonight on The Great Christmas Light Fight!

Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak travel around the country to judge the most dazzling displays.

This is season six of the series, and tonight is the first "Heavyweights" episode!

"This year we decided to go bigger," Oosterhouse said. "Most people have never seen anything, I know I have never seen anything like that, and when I did it was just overwhelming, it took a second to just really program what I was looking at."

Immediately following the "Heavyweights" episode is another regular hour-long episode.



"You would think a lot of it would be the same, and the reality is it's not," Oosterhouse said. "Every space is unique, every space is an experience, and every space has its own touch of how they do Christmas."

Oosterhouse also shared his tips for how to get a great look decorating your own home in the video above.

In each episode, four families compete for the coveted Light Fight trophy and a $50,000 prize, with a total of $300,000 given away for the season.

Don't miss these next two episodes tonight at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgreat christmas light fightABCABC Primetime
ABC PRIMETIME
'Station 19' creator answers questions about winter finale
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
5 holiday and music events worth checking out in Evanston this week
Here are 4 events to get your holiday cheer on this week in Chicago
New 'Captain Marvel' poster released; new trailer coming Monday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket to depart for Washington Monday
27 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago Bulls fire head coach Fred Hoiberg
Cleanup continues Monday after central Ill. tornado outbreak
Hawaii preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
1 child dead, 40 injured in Ark. bus crash carrying youth team
Man sitting inside South Side home wounded after bullet travels through door
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Show More
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
US Postal Service's Operation Santa kicks off Monday
State lawmaker holding hearing on DNA processing backlog in Chicago murder cases
Geneva teachers could go on strike Tuesday
Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate
More News