O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks about new movie, 'Long Shot,' starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron

Son of actor/rapper Ice Cube, O'Shea Jackson Jr., talks about his supporting role in the new movie 'Long Shot.'

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Rom-Com starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, a far-fetched match, but the aptly named new movie, 'Long Shot' came out this weekend. But who really steals this movie is O'Shea Jackson Jr., as Rogen's best friend.

"I'm just trying to keep it hot. It's about staying afloat. Staying out of trouble," said Jackson. "My PlayStation makes sure I stay in the house at all times."

Jackson is the son of actor/rapper Ice Cube, who first came to attention playing the young version of his dad in 'Straight Outta Compton.'

"It was a two year auditioning process. It was getting a coach. I was ready to rock and roll. And just to have the confidence, have you presence, know what you are doing is going to be on screen forever, and to submit my families legacy, I could never get more impression than I did for 'Straight Outta Compton,'" Jackson said.

When asked if he had ever been to Chicago, Jackson responded: "Yes, I'm a tour baby. I've always been here on tours with my Dad. He filmed the Barbershops out here. Chicago's always been welcoming and we love Chicago."

ABC7's Janet Davies asked: "Who is the funniest in your family?"

"Me," said Jackson. "I'm for sure the funniest. Listen my dad said at his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech that I was the funny one. I'm killing it out there. I glad my family members have me in their lives."
