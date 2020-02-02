award shows

'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards

"Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit" won top Writers Guild Awards for best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay, respectively.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- "Parasite" has continued its march through Hollywood's awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday's Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

The "Parasite" win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film's director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for "Jojo Rabbit," a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for "Succession," the comedy category for "Barry" and the best new series honor of "Watchmen."

The premium cable network's limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX's "Fosse/Verdon" won the adapted long form award.

Saturday's awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

RELATED: Everything we know about the 2020 Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeverly hillslos angelesaward showsoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsaward
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AWARD SHOWS
Oscars 2020: Everything we know about the show
Cruz, Reeves & Rudolph among newly announced Oscar presenters
Teen who was told his dreadlocks violated dress code invited to Oscars
Oscar nominee luncheon 2020: Sandy Kenyon's wrap-up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 charged after weapons seized at 'gang-related' Wicker Park party
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
2 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
9th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed California
New rules for Iowa caucuses give candidates fresh ways to spin results
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show
Man, 23, critical after Austin gas station shooting: police
Show More
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Lake Shore Drive: officials
Iowa caucus: Democratic candidates hustle to fire up voters
Punxsutawney Phil says early spring, Woodstock Willie says more winter
Man, 20, fatally shot in Little Village on SW side identified: police
Super Bowl LIV players with Chicago-area ties
More TOP STORIES News