Two brothers face off in a battle of politics and moral integrity in a new adaptation of the classic "An Enemy of the People" now playing at the Goodman Theatre.Actors Philip Earl Johnson and Scott Jaeck joined ABC7's Terrell Brown to talk about the play."An Enemy of the People" runs through April 15 at the Goodman Theatre in the Loop. Tickets range from $20 to $80. Click here for more information and purchase tickets.