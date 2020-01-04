Arts & Entertainment

Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires

Devastated by the deadly wildfires in Australia, American pop singer Pink says she is pledging a donation of $500,000 to battle the blaze.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," the pop star tweeted Saturday. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."



The Australian wildfire has taken the lives of 23 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and killed or displaced thousands of animals.

The wildfire, raging since September, is expected to continue on for several months as the hot weather continues.

This week, at least 445 homes were destroyed on the New South Wales southern coast and dozens were burned in Victoria. Ten deaths have been confirmed in the two states this week, and Victoria authorities also said 28 people are missing. Fires are also burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityaustraliabrush firewildfiredonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family identifies body found in Indiana as missing Englewood man
Alleged robbery suspect shot by CPD officers on South Side
Hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford incident: police
Mother charged in South Shore high-rise incident
Man wanted for sexually assaulting, robbing woman on Red Line train: police
Steger man charged with fatal New Year's Day stabbing
Woman fatally stabs man at Englewood liquor store: police
Show More
Mississippi says 2 inmates escaped from troubled prison
Group of teens wanted in robbery and attack of pregnant woman
Pilot dead after small plane crashes in California
Man shot, killed by security guard on NW Side: CPD
Former St. Viator HS counselor charged with sex abuse
More TOP STORIES News