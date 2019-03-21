Arts & Entertainment

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' stars promise darker, grittier, wilder ride than ever

EMBED <>More Videos

Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, and Sofia Carson star in "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," and they promise a darker, grittier, wilder ride than ever.

LOS ANGELES -- In "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish are back as characters Alison and Mona. They're a little older, a little wiser - but they still love a good mystery. And this show is filled with them.

"Lots of secrets, very saucy!" Parrish said.

"Yeah, we're pros at keeping secrets, so we're always watching what we're saying," Pieterse said.

"We've been doing it for seven years. We got this!" Parrish added.

MORE: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' cast spills their secrets on the red carpet

This spinoff also brings Sofia Carson into the mysterious mix. As fans know from the history of this show, nothing is ever as it seems.

"After every episode, I had to take a deep breath. Because I got the wind kicked out of me in the best way," said Carson. "It's so unexpected and exciting and thrilling."

The veteran "Pretty Little Liars" stars promise fans an even wilder, darker, grittier ride.

"There's like a greater force in this creepy town that is in charge, and they have to team up to figure out what's going on," said Parrish.

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" airs Monday nights on Freeform.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityfreeformtelevisionhollywood
RELATED
'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff cast spills their secrets
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: SWAT, police respond to barricade situation on South Side
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of boy, 2, in Washington Park
Chance the Rapper endorses Preckwinkle for mayor
Willie Cochran pleads guilty to wire fraud, resigns as alderman
Finland named happiest country in the world
Real-life 'Pet Sematary'? Frozen cat comes back to life
Lincoln Park Zoo's Eastern Black Rhinoceros pregnant
Show More
Chilling new details emerge in Boston kidnapping, rape case
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Peoples Gas draws criticism for high cost of line replacement project
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
More TOP STORIES News