Riders get stuck on one of Cedar Point's tallest roller coasters

Some people got stuck on a roller coaster for over an hour at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park due to a power outage on Monday.

SANDUSKY, Ohio --
Some people got stuck on a roller coaster for over an hour at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park due to a power outage on Monday.

Millennium Force, one of the park's tallest roller coasters, towers at over 308 feet.

A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.


Crews worked to restore power to a portion of the park to get riders back down to safety.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
