Arts & Entertainment

"Sesame Street" deserted island challenge sparks debate

EMBED <>More Videos

Fans debate Sesame Street's deserted island challenge. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2019.

A challenge from "Sesame Street" has quickly become a Twitter trend and a source for debate among Muppet fans across the country.

The account for the children's show posted the question:

"You're stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why?"



Those going with Grover say they would be to get his alter-ego, Super Grover, to save the day.

Other says Cookie Monster would bring plenty of snacks to the island.

Grover was a top trend in Philadelphia and Chicago. While in New York, it's Cookie Monster.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentsesame street
TOP STORIES
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Englewood
Waukegan woman killed in Miami Beach hit-and-run
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday
Mother booked in death of girl found in duffel bag on hiking trail
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Lollapalooza 4-day tickets on sale Tuesday
Lori Lightfoot's sexuality targeted in flyers as she picks up union endorsements
Show More
Lucky Charms giving away 15,000 boxes of marshmallow only cereal
Stickney police warn of 'growling' raccoons possibly infected with distemper
March Madness: Print your bracket here
Girl, 12, missing from South Side, police say
Boy, 10, killed after minivan crashes into pond off I-90 in Huntley
More TOP STORIES News