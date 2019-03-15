Arts & Entertainment

Spring Awakening Music Festival releases full lineup

Zedd performs in concert during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at the Capital One Arena on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

The Spring Awakening Music Festival has revealed its full lineup Friday.

The festival is the largest all-electronic music festival in the Midwest and takes place from June 7-9 in Hoffman Estates at Poplar Creek at 59-90 Entertainment District.

More than 90 artists will perform on five stages. Headlining the festival are DJ Snake, GRiZ, Illenium, Martin Garrix, Rezz, and Zedd. Other notable acts include Galantis, Zomboy, Yellow Claw, Malaa, Dillon Francis, Flosstradamus B2B 4B, Benny Benassi, Space Jesus, Chris Lake, Shiba San, Liquid Stranger, Claptone, Nora En Pure.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and for tickets, visit www.springawakeningfestival.com.
