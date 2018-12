The international percussion sensation "STOMP" is back in Chicago for the holiday season.What started as a street performance in the UK has grown into an international delight over the past 20 years. STOMP has been featured in more than 50 countries with an audience of more than 24 million people.STOMP is playing at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse on East Chestnut from now until the end of the month. For more information, click here