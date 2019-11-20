Arts & Entertainment

Studio executive suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman in film about anti-slavery crusader

A studio executive once suggested Julia Roberts should play Harriet Tubman in a film about the anti-slavery crusader.

The movie "Harriet" which came out last month stars actress Cynthia Erivo.

The conversation happened 25 years ago.

The movie's script writer, Gregory Allen Howard, said one studio head said, "This script is fantastic. Let's get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman."

When someone pointed out that Robert's couldn't be Harriet, the executive responded, "It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference."

When talking about the episode, Allen said the climate in Hollywood was very different 25 years ago.

Allen told the story in an interview posted by Focus Features, the Studio behind "Harriet."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovies
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in head in 'gun battle' with bank robbery suspect; boy, 15, also shot
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Chicago man says serious lung illness caused by vaping THC
Woman ID'd after being found dead inside Washington Heights home: police
NC Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
Oak Lawn village manager charged in hit-and-run retires
'Windy City Wonderland': Art on theMart kicks off holiday-themed winter light show
Show More
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Firefighters battle blaze in Griffith, Ind. apartment building
Father of Little Village nurse killed in drive-by shooting speaks
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, a little warmer Wednesday
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
More TOP STORIES News