'Surviving R. Kelly' wins best Documentary at MTV awards

The Lifetime Series "Surviving R Kelly won big at the MTV Movie and TV Awards Monday night, taking home best documentary.

The series featured interviews of women who say the R&B singer sexually abused them, some when they were minors.

Drea Kelly seemed to have it all; a glamorous career as a choreographer and a family with R&B super star R. Kelly.



RELATED: R. Kelly: New charges 'raise the stakes,' attorney says

Some of the women accusing the R. Kelly of sexual abuse appeared on stage to accept the award.

That series stirred up new interest in the case which eventually lead to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against the Chicago native in February.

RELATED: R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges

WATCH: Full Kim Foxx press conference

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx asked any possible victims of domestic violence or sexual assault by R. Kelly to contact her office.



The charges include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.

The allegations of sexual misconduct have followed Kelly for decades. While Kelly was found not guilty of similar charges 10 years ago, they believe times have changed.

TIMELINE: History of R. Kelly sex abuse allegations
Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



Kelly denies all claims.

CNN contributed to this story.

