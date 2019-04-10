Ted Nugent responds to threats of those boycotting McHenry County Fair

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ted Nugent posts a fiery response to backlash by some who are opposed to him performing at this year's McHenry County Fair.Nugent took to social media to respond to those threatening to boycott if he remains the headliner at the fair.He's known for the song 'Cat Scratch Fever,' the 1977 monster hit that brought Ted Nugent fame.Now in his 70's, Nugent is also known for his arch-conservative political views and staunch support of gun owners' rights. He has also played at rallies for Donald Trump."It has never been the fair committee's intention, or my intention, to make this a political statement of any sort," said Concert promoter Jeff Kleinschmidt.Nevertheless, the announcement that Nugent will play the McHenry County Fair this summer has brought a flood of protests from opponents.The issue for me is his history of acknowledging his pedophilia and his affinity for, you know, heavy weaponry," said Julie Billimack with the McHenry County Democratic Women's Club.Nugent himself has responded to the criticism on social media writing: "Only liars and America hating scumbags have a problem with me. My spirit irritates their demons!"Kleinschmidt said politics aside, he merely was hoping to bring in a well-known act to help showcase the fair's new grandstand, and claims so far it's working.Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning."VIP is almost completely sold. Grandstands are filling up quick. Like I said, it's the biggest one day sale in the history of the event," Kleinschmidt said.The McHenry County Fair runs for a week and organizers say the concerts are always the highlight, and despite the controversy they say it will be the biggest ever.