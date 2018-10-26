ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tony award-winner Betty Buckley returns to stage in 'Hello, Dolly!' in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Hello, Dolly is back where she belongs: on the Chicago stage at the Oriental Theatre, but just for the next three weeks.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Hello, Dolly!" is back where she belongs: on the Chicago stage at the Oriental Theatre, but just for the next three weeks.

Actress Betty Buckley spoke with ABC7 about the musical that just opened to rave reviews. You can see it before the parade passes by.

The enduring "Hello, Dolly!" has been a vehicle for almost every female Broadway legend. Finally, the star known as 'The Voice of Broadway" has her turn.

"It really illuminates the love story and the intention behind Dolly Levi's mission: to make everybody fall in love," Buckley said.

The 71-year-old Buckley is a vet of not only the stage, but film and television. Audiences began to know her in the late 1970s with ABC's "Eight is Enough."

Soon after, the musical "Cats" cemented her Broadway fame and snagged her a Tony.

"From the moment I saw my first musical - I was 11 year old, I saw 'Pajama Game' with the original Bob Fosse choreography - I had one goal: to sing on Broadway. And that happened!" Buckley said.

Returning to the stage for this musical required a strict regimen.

"The first day of rehearsals, our wonderful choreographer, Sarah Edwards, said, 'Let's do the hard number first, which is 'Hello, Dolly!' She's like, 'Jump, kick, sashay and hop hop.' I'm like, 'What? I haven't jumped, kick, hop hop, for years. What are you talking about?" Buckley said.

Besides performing, animals are a second passion for Buckley.

"I couldn't wait to get to Chicago because of the lakeside walk. I just think that's so great. I have my German shepherd dog with me. I love the shops. The restaurants in Chicago are fantastic, I'm delighted to be here," Buckley said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentBroadway in ChicagobroadwaytheatermusicaltelevisionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Celebrate Halloween this weekend with these 4 can't-miss bar crawls in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cesar Sayoc arrested in Florida as suspect in pipe bomb scare
Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Lisa Madigan: Rauner's office hid health dangers of Willowbrook Sterigenics plant for months
Vernon Hills soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault of teen boy
Ex-priest steals $330K from 96-year-old survivor of Nazi prison camp
2 Pritzker campaign staffers fired for charcoal mask social media post
Centro Romero founder reflects on immigrant experience as migrant caravan heads north
Show More
Slain track star paid her killer $1K so he wouldn't post compromising photos, police say
HazMat call secured after worker falls at Old Main Post Office
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled
City of Chicago selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each
More News