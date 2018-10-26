"Hello, Dolly!" is back where she belongs: on the Chicago stage at the Oriental Theatre, but just for the next three weeks.Actress Betty Buckley spoke with ABC7 about the musical that just opened to rave reviews. You can see it before the parade passes by.The enduring "Hello, Dolly!" has been a vehicle for almost every female Broadway legend. Finally, the star known as 'The Voice of Broadway" has her turn."It really illuminates the love story and the intention behind Dolly Levi's mission: to make everybody fall in love," Buckley said.The 71-year-old Buckley is a vet of not only the stage, but film and television. Audiences began to know her in the late 1970s with ABC's "Eight is Enough."Soon after, the musical "Cats" cemented her Broadway fame and snagged her a Tony."From the moment I saw my first musical - I was 11 year old, I saw 'Pajama Game' with the original Bob Fosse choreography - I had one goal: to sing on Broadway. And that happened!" Buckley said.Returning to the stage for this musical required a strict regimen."The first day of rehearsals, our wonderful choreographer, Sarah Edwards, said, 'Let's do the hard number first, which is 'Hello, Dolly!' She's like, 'Jump, kick, sashay and hop hop.' I'm like, 'What? I haven't jumped, kick, hop hop, for years. What are you talking about?" Buckley said.Besides performing, animals are a second passion for Buckley."I couldn't wait to get to Chicago because of the lakeside walk. I just think that's so great. I have my German shepherd dog with me. I love the shops. The restaurants in Chicago are fantastic, I'm delighted to be here," Buckley said.