ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

An arrest is close in the murder of Tupac Shakur, according to a Las Vegas television station, but police say differently. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt)

LAS VEGAS --
An arrest is close in the murder of Tupac Shakur, according to a Las Vegas television station.

Las Vegas police, meanwhile, say that is not the case.

The rapper was killed in his car on a Las Vegas street 21 years ago.

Las Vegas police will only say the case is still an active homicide investigation.

This potential break comes after a confession in a new documentary on BET in which a former gang member claims he was in the car when Tupac was shot.

"We are aware of the statements made in the BET interview regarding the Tupac case," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "As a result of those statements we have spent the last several months reviewing the case in its entirety. Various reports that an arrest warrant is about to be submitted are inaccurate. This case still remains an open homicide case."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentTupac Shakurarrestu.s. & worldmusic newscrimerappercelebrityNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Former cops featured in B.I.G., 2Pac doc indicted
Afeni Shakur Davis, mother of Tupac, dies in NorCal at 69
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Get your groove on this weekend at SummerDance Celebration
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
190 North - August 19, 2018
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Yu Darvish done for season with injuries to right elbow, triceps
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News