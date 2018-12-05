ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look

Brent Young (left) and Dina Benadon (center) with Roy Patrick Disney at Walt Disney's childhood home in Chicago.

The childhood home of Walt Disney is undergoing renovations in Chicago's Northwest Side to restore to its original look more than 100 years ago.

Disney, who would have celebrated his 117th birthday on Wednesday, grew up in the Hermosa neighborhood home with his brother, Roy Disney. The two men went on to start Walt Disney Productions, which later became Walt Disney Company.

Tuesday afternoon, ABC7 toured the house, which cost $800 to build, with the present owners, Brent Young and Dina Benadon.

Roy Patrick Disney, a descendant of the Disney brothers, also joined the tour and shared memories and family history.

Home renovations were done with a donation from the Walt Disney Company.

A celebration will be held at 5 p.m. at the house when fans will sing "Happy Birthday."

School children are expected to visit the school and Mickey Mouse will make an appearance, along with Chicago Bulls player Robin Lopez.

The Walt Disney Company, which he founded and bears his name, is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.
