Celebrate a winter tradition at Navy Pier's 19th annual Winter WonderFest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier's 19th annual Fifth Third Bank Winter WonderFest is going on right now.

For more than five weeks, guests can dash through an indoor winter wonderland as Chicago's iconic lakefront destination transforms its Festival Hall into a dazzling spectacle with 170,000 square feet of holiday-themed fun.

Kicking off on Dec. 6, 2019, and running through Jan. 12, Chicagoland natives and seasonal travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy festive decor, returning favorites and this year's brand-new attraction, The Wind Chill.

Upon entry, guests will be greeted by abundant winter decorations and a twinkling forest of nearly 500 trees decorated with 25,000 ornaments hung on glittering wire. Dozens of classic rides and attractions will adorn the Festival Hall under shimmering white lights and above a wintery blue carpet, including the Xfinity Ice Skating Rink, Polar Extreme Obstacle Course, Cliff Hanger, Polar Ice Peaks Climbing Walls, Winter WonderWhirl, Kringle Carousel and more.

Families are welcome to take a ride around Winter WonderTown on the Arctic Express Train and decorate holiday cookies at the Aquafina Cookie Cottage. The "Sugar Plums" from Aerial Ataraxia will grace Winter WonderFest with dazzling acrobatic performances at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit navypier.org/winter-wonderfest for more information and to purchase tickets.
