Remember that cantina where the world met Han Solo? It's been recreated at Disneyland's new Star Wars land Galaxy's Edge

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Visitors at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can now drink at the famous cantina where Han Solo was first introduced.We got a look at the famous watering hole that's been recreated as Oga's Cantina in the new land inside Disneyland Park.In A New Hope, the Mos Eisley Cantina was dimly lit, populated by villainous characters, and droids were forbidden from entering.In Oga's Cantina, a cheery droid DJ plays upbeat tunes and sings along as servers dish out strange-looking concoctions in blue and pink and red.Still, it's best to be wary - Disney warns that you'll be drinking among "bounty hunters, smugglers, rogue traders and weary travelers of all ages."Oga's Cantina is the only spot in Disneyland that serves alcoholic concoctions - many with names reminiscent of the disreputable, often-violent clientele that supposedly frequents the spot.Among cocktails is the spicy Bloody Rancor, the foamy Fuzzy Tauntaun and the fruity Jedi Mind Trick.For beer lovers, there's Gamorrean Ale, Bad Motivator IPA and Spice Runner Hard Cider.And if you prefer non-alcoholic drinks, you might care for a Jabba Juice or a Blurrgfire.Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens to the public on Friday, May 31, but reservations are required through June 23.After that, reservations will no longer be required, but guests will use a "virtual queue" through their smartphones that will alert them when they may enter the new land.