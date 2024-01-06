King Cake tradition on Epiphany, Three Kings Day: Meaning behind the hidden baby figurine

Vanille Patisserie of Chicago shares their Galette des Rois, or King Cake recipe, a traditional pastry made to mark the Epihany or Three Kings Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Each year, January 6 marks Epiphany, or Three Kings Day. The Christian feast day celebrates how a star led three wise men to baby Jesus after he was born.

Galette des Rois, or King Cake, is a traditional French dessert that is shared throughout the month of January in honor of Epiphany. Each galette contains a ceramic feve and one gold paper crown hidden inside. Whoever receives the slice with the crown is king (or queen) for the day.

Sophie Evanoff, owner of Vanille Patisserie, visited ABC 7 to share more about this French cuisine and how you can make it.

KING CAKE RECIPE:

Ingredients

2 puff pastries

1/2 cup soft butter

1 whole egg

1 yellow yolk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup almond powder or 2 tsp almond extract

heavy cream

To make the almond cream:

1. Cream the butter and the sugar together by hand or with a mixer.

2. Add the eggs and mix

3. Add the flour and almond flour alternating until all are incorporated.

To assemble the galette:

1. After making the cream, cut the puff dough in two circles (one for the top and one for the bottom).

2. Pipe or spoon the almond cream onto the pastries and leave 1,5" border around the edge

3. Use water to brush along the edge

4. Apply top piece to bottom piece and gently push the edges to seal them

5..Hold the edge with your thumb and draw using your knife, do vents in order to let steam the air going

6.. Brush the top with a mixture of egg yolk and heavy cream

7. Bake for 1 hour at 300 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven (the temperature could be adapted according to different oven)