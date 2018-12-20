Escaped inmate in hot water after being found in hot tub at senior center

EMBED </>More Videos

Autumn Sapperfield was found in the hot tub of a senior living community while still wearing her yellow jumpsuit.

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
A woman who escaped from a jail ended up in hot water, literally!

Footage shows when police found Autumn Sapperfield in the hot tub of a senior living community, while still wearing her yellow jumpsuit.

According to police, Sapperfield had escaped three hours earlier while she was being booked into a holding facility on charges for heroin possession.

Sapperfield's relaxation time came to an end as she was re-arrested and whisked back to jail.

She now faces felony escape charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesescaped prisonercaught on videou.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake held for fallen CPD Officer
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Bond set for man charged after deaths of 2 CPD officers
Neighbors line street with pride flags to support family after flag stolen
National Mascot Hall of Fame to offer kid-friendly, sports-themed fun in Whiting, Ind.
CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson surprises domestic violence survivor, 6 kids with gifts
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Police: 2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening
Show More
Trump defends move to risk government shutdown
Cookie bakers bitter about broken Hershey's Kisses
7 on Your Sideline: DePaul College Prep to take on Leo Friday
Northern Illinois Food Bank continues to serve after 35 years
Don't celebrate Christmas? See 7 things you can do on Dec. 25
More News