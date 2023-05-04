The FBI released new pictures of Alder Marin-Sotelo, the man who recently escaped jail in Virginia while he was being held on charges connected to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Jail escapee accused in murder of deputy caught in Mexico following intense manhunt, FBI says

FARMVILLE, Va. -- Alder Marin-Sotelo, who escaped from a Virginia jail where he was being held on charges connecting to the killing of a North Carolina deputy, has been taken into custody days after the brazen getaway and an intense manhunt, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The FBI said Marin Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities early Thursday afternoon in the state of Guerrero.

The agency is still investigating to figure out his exact movements since the moment he escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail on April 30.

The FBI said the getaway car that Marin-Sotelo drove has not yet been found. It is asking anyone who sees the red Ford Mustang with tips or information to contact (800) CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI and US Marshals had been offering a combined $70,000 reward for information leading to Marin-Sotelo's capture and conviction.

Alder Marin-Sotelo, one of two brothers charged with the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, drove away from the Farmville, Virginia, jail in a red Ford Mustang. His sister faces charges of aiding his escape. She was arrested earlier this week in High Point.

