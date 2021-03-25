esports

$30M Chicago esports arena approved by Council for Bronzeville

Surge Esports Stadium will be close to McCormick Place
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago City Council approved a new $30 million arena Wednesday in Bronzeville.

The venue would be used for esports and virtual reality, where professional video game players would be able to compete.

The proposed building would occupy more than 100,000 square feet, and it would be able to host more than 1,000 people.

The coronavirus pandemic has jumpstarted interest in esports and the Illinois Institute of Technology has noticed.



"Surge" Esports Stadium would be located in the 2500-block of South Wabash Avenue at McCormick Square, near McCormick Place.

The proposal for the arena was put in front of the Chicago Plan Commission by a company called Smash Interactive.

Alderman Pat Dowell, who is credited with helping lure more tourists to the area, said she hopes construction will get underway sometime this year.

The Chicago Park District's first esports tournament took place in December.

The COVID-19 pandemic has jumpstarted interest in esports.

