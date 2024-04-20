Velocity Esports offers next-level gaming, entertainment in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG (WLS) -- Next level gaming company Velocity Esports has now opened its first Illinois location in Illinois. The newest cutting-edge entertainment experience, arcade, and esports lounge is located in Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall, about 30 minutes northwest of Chicago.

Velocity features an esports lounge with more than 100 titles for PC and console gaming, and a billiards lounge complete with comfortable seating - all in a dynamic, inclusive atmosphere for social gaming. Guests can also try their skill at Velocity's redemption games and use tickets to select from hundreds of fun prizes in the Velocity prize shop.

"As someone who grew up in Chicago and has lived here most of my life, I couldn't be more thrilled that we are entering the Chicago market, offering a new and unique gaming experience at Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall," said Leonard Wanger, President of Velocity. "We are excited to introduce a cutting-edge entertainment experience that appeals to all ages, with the newest arcade game titles, as well as a state-of-the-art esports lounge for the active Chicago gaming community, and the growing world of esports gaming and tournaments that millennials and Gen Z actively participate in."

