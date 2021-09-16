Legendary actress and Chicago resident Etta Moten Barnett's estate is for sale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Iconic actress and long-time Chicago resident Etta Moten Barnett's historical estate is up for sale. Chicagoans can get a glimpse of her fabulous life this weekend in the heart of Bronzeville.Barnett, known for her starring role in "Porgy and Bess," was not only known for her talent but for creating new roles for black women on stage and on screen that went beyond the nanny and maid roles.Later in life, she dedicated her time to helping Chicago organizations."She had that gift, she had that it. She was the original it girl," said Lynne Rousseau McDaniel from Estate Sale Goddess.McDaniel has been selling antiques for over 30 years and has hosted estate sales for big names such as Muhammad Ali, Jesse Owens and many more. She said what makes this estate sale so different is the history connect to almost every item."There's so much ephemera, memorabilia, photographs, African artifacts, first edition books, vintage clothing, hats, jewelry. Lot's of fun stuff and lots of important things too," said McDaniel.Etta Moten Barnett's husband, Claude Albert Barnett, was the founder of the Associated Negro Press. McDaniel said that if it wasn't for him, there would be no Ebony Magazine.The estate sale auction end on Thursday at 9 p.m. The sale will go on Sept, 18-19. For more information, contact Lynne Rousseau McDaniel at 312-450-9821.