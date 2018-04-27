SUPERIOR, Wis. (WLS) --An evacuation order has been lifted Friday morning after a massive refinery fire in Superior, Wisconsin Thursday.
A blast at the Husky Energy Oil refinery happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday and injured about 15 people. The thick black smoke could be seen for miles.
An evacuation zone of 10 miles south of the refinery was put in place almost immediately. Tens of thousands of people in the city of Superior were urged to leave their homes.
Two fires actually broke out at the facility, and there were about a dozen explosions.
Fire officials say the fire may have been fueled by asphalt. It was put out earlier on Thursday but reignited.
The local air quality is being monitored. A four person team from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board will investigate the fire Friday and the mayor of Superior will provide an update on the evacuation order Friday morning at 10 a.m.