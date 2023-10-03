Evanston committee advances ordinance increasing minimum wage

An Evanston, illinois ordinance to raise the minimum wage was advanced by a committee for a vote by the full city council.

The minimum wage in Illinois is $13 an hour for workers 18 and older.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An ordinance to increase minimum wage in Evanston now heads to the full city council.

Under the proposal, Evanston's minimum wage would go up to $16.25 an hour for businesses with 51 or more employees/

A city council committee voted to advance the ordinance Monday night.

The committee removed any reference to eliminating the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers.

'One Fair Wage' minimum wage for tipped workers plan passes city council committee

Evanston currently follows Cook County's minimum wage ,which increased from $13.35 an hour to $13.70 an hour on July 1. For tipped workers, the county wage increased from $7.40 an hour to $8.00 an hour.

The minimum wage in Illinois is $13 an hour for workers 18 and older.