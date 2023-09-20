Chicago City Council committee to vote on minimum wage for tipped workers

A Chicago City Council committee is expected to vote Wednesday on raising the minimum wage for tipped workers in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago could take the next step toward higher wages for tipped workers Wednesday.

Servers at many restaurants are paying close attention to how this will play out. Will it mean more or less money in their pockets?

On Monday, Mayor Brandon Johnson signed off on a compromise that would phase in higher pay over the next five years.

Right now tipped workers are paid 60 percent of Chicago's minimum wage.

But under this proposal, their pay would go up by eight percent every year until it hits 100 percent in 2028.

Some restaurant employees said they're excited about the plan even if it means they might get fewer tips.

"I'm in support of it," said J'Wann Smith, a server at Kindling restaurant downtown. "I personally don't like relying on tips or feeling like I have to. So a higher wage is always good."

Zach Currie, another server at Kindling, said he believes a higher base wage will help people in the industry earn a livable income even if tips drop.

"I think it will balance out in the long run. So it doesn't concern me that much," he said.

The deal was worked out between city council leaders and the Illinois Restaurant Association, whose president, Sam Toia, praised the mayor for being willing to compromise.

Some restaurant owners said this change would require them to adjust their business practices, which could mean higher prices for the customer.

"Phased in over five years, I think we've got some time to talk to our customers and determine whether we move into a more of a service charge model or we, you know, have to raise our prices a little bit," said Scott Weiner, co-owner of the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group.

Mayor Johnson declined to address those concerns, saying he has delivered on a campaign promise that the Illinois Restaurant Association signed off on.

"We were able to collaborate, bring all stakeholders together to finally abolish a system that really kept primarily black and brown women in a perpetual state of despair and economic depravity," Johnson said.

At least one customer ABC7 spoke to said the changes won't impact his dining habits.

"I don't think that's gonna affect how I tip I think good service deserves good tips, whether it's at the restaurant or any service industry," Ali Siddique said.

If this passes through the committee Wednesday, the ordinance will go to the full council for consideration on October 4.