Evanston police warn residents of arrest warrant phone scam

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police are warning residents of a phone scam in which a person posing as a police sergeant tells them they have a warrant out for their arrest.

Since 4 p.m. Monday, at least four residents have reported being contacted by somebody claiming to be Evanston Police Sergeant Joe Bush, police said. The caller "spoofs," or disguises, the caller ID so that it appears to be coming from the police department's non-emergency number, 847-866-5000.

Residents were told they had a warrant out for their arrest for missing a jury summons and were asked for $2,500, police said. The caller told them to go to their bank and take out the cash, then to purchase a Reloadit card at Office Depot and load the money onto it. Afterwards, the victims were told to provide the caller with the card number so that the money could be removed.

At least one of Monday's victims was tricked into sending the caller money via the Reloadit card, police said.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is advised to ask the caller for their name, hang up and call Evanston police at 847-866-5000.

