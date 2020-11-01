Evanston gathering turns violent overnight, police say

By Jesse Kirsch
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A gathering that included some Northwestern University students turned violent in Evanston overnight Sunday.

Some Whole Foods windows were boarded up Sunday morning after a gathering in downtown Evanston became violent, according to police.


Police said an unruly crowd began throwing bricks and fireworks at officers.

There were windows broken and other property damage in the city's downtown shortly before midnight Saturday.

Several officers were treated for minor injuries.

Other police departments from neighboring communities were called in to help restore order.

It is unclear what the students were protesting last night.


Recently, a student group has been demanding that the Northwestern University cut ties with campus police.

RELATED: Evanston protestors demand Northwestern University abolish police department

University President Morton Schapiro wrote a letter to the community after an earlier incident acknowledging the concerns of injustice, but he also made it clear the school has no intention of dissolving its police department.

In a letter last week, Schapiro highlighted a new safety oversight board that will be made up of faculty, staff and students.
